Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote, accuses Russia of genocide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for invading Ukraine.

"To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russian actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the right to veto decisions, along with China, France, the UK and the United States.