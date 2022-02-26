Images show Russian forces near Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant -Maxar

Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private U.S. company said.

The images, released by Maxar Technologies, showed trucks on the dam for the hydroelectric plant as well as others parked on a road. Nova Kakhovka is in southern Ukraine.

The images released by Maxar, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.