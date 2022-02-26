Erdoğan tells Zelensky Turkey has been making efforts for immediate ceasefire to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

ZELENSKY THANKS ERDOĞAN FOR TURKEY'S MILITARY AND OTHER SUPPORT

Turkey's Presidentheld a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterparton Saturday to exchange views overand the latest developments.told Ukrainianduring a phone call on Saturday that Ankara is making efforts for anIn a statement, the Turkish Presidency said Erdoğan also expressed condolences forkilled in theThe Turkish president expressed hisover the loss of lives in, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.Russian Presidentordered theon Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.



Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for Turkey's humanitarian and military support, saying a "ban on the passage of (Russian) warships to the Black Sea" was very important for his country.



Turkey, which controls the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that link the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, has not publicly announced any ban on Russian warships using the straits despite Ukraine's urgent requests that it do so.



On Friday Turkey's foreign minister said that under the 1936 convention covering the matter, Ankara could not bar warships returning to a home base in the Black Sea from passing through the straits. Russia has a major naval base in the Black Sea.





