Blinken says Vladimir Putin will try to overthrow Ukrainian government

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to overthrow the Ukrainian government as Ukraine faces a second day of Russian military aggression.

In an interview with ABC's "World News Tonight," the top diplomat was asked if the Russian leader would overthrow the Ukrainian government.

"I'm convinced he's going to try to do that," Blinken responded.

Asked whether there is any chance that Ukrainians could hold out against the Russian aggression , Blinken said they will "strongly resist any effort to take away their sovereignty, take away their independence, take away their government."

He said that before 2014 when Crimea was annexed, Russia was pretty popular in Ukraine but added that Putin has alienated Ukrainians from Russia.

"It had a 70% favorability rating. Right now, it's exactly the opposite-more than the opposite. 90% of Ukrainians now, if I can use the word, 'detest' Russia and certainly detest President Putin," he added.

Putin announced the military intervention in Ukraine early Thursday, days after recognizing two breakaway enclaves -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- in eastern Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

On the first day of the operation, more than 130 people including civilians were killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.