Washington also plans sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

The US government plans to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.



"Following a telephone conversation President Biden held with a European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and in alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team," Psaki said.



"I expect we'll have more specific details out later this afternoon."



The step followed a decision by Britain to level personal sanctions on Putin and Lavrov, announced earlier on Friday.



