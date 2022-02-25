Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country on Friday, a day after Moscow launched an invasion of its southern neighbour.

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields,"

"Take power into your own hands. It seems that it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of junkies and neo-Nazis who have … taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage," Putin said, referring to the Ukrainian government.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council in the capital Moscow.

Putin added that Russian servicemen in Ukraine were acting "bravely, professionally and heroically."

Putin had ordered the military intervention on Thursday, just days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country, but wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.

Tensions started escalating late last year when Ukraine, the US and its allies accused Russia of amassing nearly 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

They claimed Russia was preparing to invade its western neighbor, allegations consistently rejected by Moscow.