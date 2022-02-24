Russia-Ukraine conflict: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

PUTIN ANNOUNCES 'OPERATION'

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on television to announce the attack on Ukraine shortly before 6 am (0300 GMT).

He says the military operation is to defend separatists in the east from "genocide".

'FULL-SCALE INVASION'

As explosions ring out before dawn, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

RUSSIANS REACH KYIV REGION

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine from several directions. They break through into the north of Kyiv region, Ukraine border guards say, attacking Ukrainian positions with Grad missiles.

DOZENS DEAD

With dozens reported dead, emergency services say a Ukrainian military plane with 14 on board crashed south of the capital.

NATO ACTS

NATO activates its "defence plans" for allied countries as Russia pounds Ukraine, which wanted to become a member of the alliance.

JOHNSON VOWS MASSIVE SANCTIONS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Western allies are readying a "massive" package of sanctions against Russia, and tells the people of Ukraine: "We cannot and will not just look away."

CHINA 'UNDERSTANDS'

Beijing tells Russia's foreign minister it understands Moscow's "reasonable concerns on security issues" over Ukraine.

TERRITORIAL GAINS

The Russian army says Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine are advancing and have gained territory since the Kremlin launched its attacks.

MARTIAL LAW

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declares martial law and later breaks diplomatic ties with Russia.

'MAXIMUM LOSSES'

The head of the Ukrainian military says he has received orders from Zelensky to repel a Russian invasion and to "inflict maximum losses".

AIRBASES, DEFENCES 'DESTROYED'

Russia's defence ministry says it has neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

BELARUS NOT TAKING PART

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko says that his military is not taking part in the invasion, but France condemns the use of Belarussian territory to attack Ukraine.

LITHUANIA EMERGENCY

EU and NATO member Lithuania -- the nearest of the Baltic states to Ukraine -- says it will impose a state of emergency after the Russian attack.

MOLDOVA CLOSES AIRSPACE

Moldova says it is closing its airspace in response to the invasion, while Belarus says it is shutting "part" of its airspace.

OIL PRICES SOAR

Oil prices soar past $100 for the first time in more than seven years after Putin announces the invasion.

RECORD WHEAT PRICES

European wheat prices also hit a record high with Ukraine one of the world's biggest grain producers.

EUROPEAN STOCKS SLUMP

European stocks slump, with Germany's DAX losing 5.2 percent, the Paris CAC 40 dropping 5.0 percent and the Milan FTSE MIB index down by 5.1 percent.

RUSSIAN BOURSES SUSPENDED

Moscow and Saint Petersburg stock exchanges say they are "suspending" trading. Meanwhile the ruble slumps.

SHIPPING CLOSED

Russia closes shipping in the Sea of Azov, which lies between Russia and Ukraine.