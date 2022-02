Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has spoken to US President Joe Biden about "the events of the last hours" and that a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also planned.



Zelensky tweeted that he was convening a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatists regions in eastern Ukraine.



Zelensky earlier also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.