Turkey reports over 85,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 85,026 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

According to a chart shared by the Health Ministry, 268 people lost their lives and 94,402 others recovered from the disease over the past day.

Also, as many as 461,513 virus tests were done nationwide in the past 24 hours.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered nearly 145 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.63 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.73 million have been fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have been given to more than 26.74 million people.