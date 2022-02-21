NATO CHIEF CONDEMNS PUTINS RECOGNITION OF UKRAINE SEPARATISTS

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of rebel -held areas in east Ukraine, saying it violated international agreements Moscow had signed on to.

"I condemn Russia's decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic'. This further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," Stoltenberg said in a statement.