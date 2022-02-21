 Contact Us
News World NATO chief condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine separatists

NATO chief condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine separatists

"I condemn Russia's decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic'.

AFP WORLD
Published February 21,2022
Subscribe
NATO CHIEF CONDEMNS PUTINS RECOGNITION OF UKRAINE SEPARATISTS

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of rebel-held areas in east Ukraine, saying it violated international agreements Moscow had signed on to.

"I condemn Russia's decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic'. This further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," Stoltenberg said in a statement.