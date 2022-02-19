German defense chief Christine Lambrecht says NATO stands united in Ukraine conflict

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has welcomed NATO's decision to increase its level of readiness for several tens of thousands of soldiers as fears grow that conflict may be imminent.
Referring to the massive build-up of troops near Ukraine's borders, she said Russia had made all the preparations to be able to attack its neighbour, in comments to broadcaster ZDF. "We are well advised to be prepared."
Asked whether a Russian attack on NATO members such as the Baltic states or Poland was also to be feared, Lambrecht said, "The threat is very great in this region."
"NATO stands here. We stand together, united together. And Russia must prepare for us to protect our allies," she said.