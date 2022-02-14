One killed, at least 30 injured in train collision near Munich

One person has been killed and at least 30 others injured in a collision of two commuter trains in the Upper Bavaria region near Munich, according to German police.



According to the Munich police headquarters, the two trains collided at around 4:40 pm (1540 GMT) on Monday in the area of Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station to the south-west of Munich.



The cause of the accident is still completely unclear, a police spokesman said on Monday evening.



The investigation is still ongoing, the spokesperson said.



The identity of the fatally injured victim was also not known.



The station is on the S7 line to Wolfratshausen.



Deutsche Bahn (DB), the operator of the railway, had initially announced on Twitter that there were "objects on the track" in the area between Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn and Baierbrunn.



Accordingly, the line was closed and a rail replacement service with buses was set up.



