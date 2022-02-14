MADAGASCARS JUSTICE MINISTER RESIGNS AFTER CORRUPTION SCANDAL

Madagascar's justice minister has resigned from his post in the wake of a corruption scandal.

In a statement issued by the presidency, it was noted that Imbiki Herilaza submitted his resignation and Labor Minister Gisele Ranampy will assume his post temporarily.

Last week, records of a phone conversation between Herilaza and an unknown individual were shared on social media in which Herilaza was offered money in exchange for the cancellation of an arrest warrant.

Following the leak, Herilaza did not attend a Council of Ministers meeting on Thursday.

Herilaza, the son of former Justice Minister Imbiki Anaclet, was appointed to the post on Aug. 15 last year.