Swiss oppose government on media subsidies, tobacco advertising

Swiss voters narrowly opposed the government on two major issues in referenda held on Sunday.



Some 55.6% of voters backed a stricter ban on tobacco advertising, a key area of revenue for the government, as polls had predicted.



In future, tobacco advertising will be banned anywhere it can be seen by children and young people, spelling the end of posters advertising tobacco products in public, including at cinemas, in the media or at sporting grounds.



Earlier restrictions on tobacco advertising only banned directing such publicity at minors, and on radio and television.



Some 54.6% of Swiss voters also opposed state subsidies for media companies, after opponents claimed this would make journalists less likely to report critically on the government, after votes had been counted in 23 of the country's 26 cantons.



Under the proposal, publishers would have been supported for the delivery of newspapers and magazines, while online media would receive money directly under certain conditions.



Four referenda were held in Switzerland on Sunday, with further issues including animal testing and stamp duty.



As expected, voters opposed the radical ban on animal testing.



They also voted to keep stamp duty, a tax paid by companies when issuing shares or raising equity capital. Proponents of the idea said it would encourage investment.



Polling stations closed at 12 pm (1100 GMT). However, more than 90% of voters now tend to participate by post.



Turnout in Swiss referenda rarely exceeds 60%. Around 5.4 million people are eligible to vote.



