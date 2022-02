Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

The parliament of war-torn Libya on Thursday appointed a former interior minister as prime minister, a challenge to interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah 's administration.

"The House of Representatives unanimously approved Fathi Bashagha to head the government," the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said in a tweet.

Dbeibah has vowed only to hand power to an elected government.