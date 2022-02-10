Islamophobic attackers vandalize Dortmund mosque with racist graffiti

 Contact Us
The Islamophobic attackers on Wednesday targeted a mosque located in Dortmund by painting a swastika on its door, according to the information released by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB). Turgut Ülker from Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) stated that similar attacks on the mosques in Dortmund were carried out last month.

Published February 10,2022
A mosque in Germany was vandalized Wednesday when unknown attackers painted a swastika on one of its doors, according to a Muslim body head.

Turgut Ülker from Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) stated that similar attacks on the mosques in Dortmund were carried out last month and these attacks, which have increased recently, worry them.

"We demand that the authorities take urgent action and protect our places of worship. We will continue our fight against racism in Dortmund together with all democratic institutions. We will continue to do our best to ensure that Dortmund remains a city of tolerance," he said.

The police, who examined the mosque, covered the swastika with spray paint.