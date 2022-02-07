EU confirms Iran nuclear deal talks will resume in Vienna on Tuesday

 Contact Us
Diplomats trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal will resume talks in Vienna on Tuesday with parties citing progress in recent weeks. "The 8th round of the Vienna Talks... attended by China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Iran and the United States, resume tomorrow in Vienna," EU spokesman Alain Matton tweeted.

Published February 07,2022
Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Tuesday, the European Union, which is coordinating the talks, confirmed on Monday.

"Following a short break, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday 8 February," the EU said in a statement. Envoys headed home 10 days ago to ask their bosses to help resolve the thorniest remaining issues.