Germany, UK to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions

Germany will send up to 350 more soldiers to Lithuania to help bolster the NATO alliance's eastern flank, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Monday, amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine.

"We are therefore strengthening our troop contribution on NATO's eastern flank and sending a clear sign of our resolve to our allies," Lambrecht said, adding that the soldiers will be deployed "within a few days".

Germany currently has 500 soldiers stationed as part of NATO forces in Lithuania.

On the other hand, UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also said that 350 more British troops would be sent to the Polish border, to shore up NATO's eastern flank against any Russian aggression.

Wallace said the troops would strengthen a contingent of 100 British soldiers already there and would be a "bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side".