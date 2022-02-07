US offers $10 mn reward for info on IS-K leader, Kabul airport attack

The United States offered a $10-million reward on Monday for information that leads to the "identification or location" of the leader of the Afghanistan regional chapter of the Daesh group.

The reward that is offered by the US State Department was also for any information that would aid in arresting or convicting those responsible for the "terrorist attack at the Kabul airport" on August that was claimed by the Daesh and killed more than 100 people, including 13 American soldiers.

The bombing occurred on Aug. 26 as U.S. troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, and compounded America's sense of defeat after 20 years of war.