Turkey’s indigenous automobile brand TOGG among top 20 brands that participated in CES 2022

The US-based Exhibitor magazine named Turkey 's indigenous automobile brand TOGG among one of the top 20 brands that participated in the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

Some 2,300 brands had participated in the event held on Jan. 5-7 in the US.

Established in 2018, TOGG introduced Turkey's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019, which is expected to roll out in 2022 for the market.