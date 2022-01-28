Turkey donates vehicles, technical equipment to Georgian army

Turkey on Friday made a donation of vehicles and technical equipment to the army of its northeastern neighbor Georgia.

The Turkish donations included 13 double-cabin pick-up trucks, two tractors, and 18 maintenance kits, among other equipment.

The handover ceremony, held in an army barrack close to the capital Tbilisi, was attended by senior Turkish and Georgian military and civilian officials, including Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Ceren Yazgan, Col. Burak Altiner, Turkish military attache at the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi, and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

Praising Turkey's support, Burchuladze stressed that Turkey actively and systematically contributes to strengthening the country's armed forces.

He said the army's engineer corps would use vehicles and equipment donated by Turkey.

Yazgan, for her part, reiterated Turkey's commitment to fortifying Georgia's defense capabilities.

"Turkey is Georgia's NATO member neighbor. We support Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty," she said.