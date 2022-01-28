Turkey logs record 93,586 new COVID cases -health ministry

The Turkish Health Ministry reported over 93,500 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The ministry reported 93,586 new COVID-19 cases, 210 deaths, and 85,503 recoveries over the past day. Also, some 438,252 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 141.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, said new ministry figures.

Nearly 57.4 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.3 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added. Turkey has also given third booster shots to nearly 24.8 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.64 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 397.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.