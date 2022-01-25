Somali military liberates 2 towns, 8 villages from terrorists - official

The Somali military on Tuesday said it has liberated from terrorists two towns and eight villages in the southern Middle Shabelle region, a security official said.

A military operation was conducted in Hawadley and Jameo, located on the outskirts of the Balad district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the Somali capital Mogadishu, the official in the region told Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The army also liberated eight more villages in Tuesday's operation against al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab group that has been carrying out suicide bombing, attack on the army bases and also targeting the African Union peacekeeping mission forces in Somalia (AMISOM) since 2007.

The military also killed 10 al-Shabaab terrorists and destroyed their hideout.

The operation came a day after a bomb explosion at a teashop in the Qalimow town killed at least six people, including 4 soldiers.

Al-Shabaab had claimed responsibility for the attack.