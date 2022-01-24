Turkey reports over 67,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey reported more than 67,000 coronavirus cases on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry registered 67,023 new infections, 156 deaths, and 78,362 recoveries over the past day. Also, 401,636 virus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

To stem the spread of the virus, the country has also administered more than 140.93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.3 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.2 million have received the second shot, the latest ministry data showed. Turkey has also given third booster shots to 24.3 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed almost 5.6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 352.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.