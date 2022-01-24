Eleven arrested after demonstrations against Covid rules in Brussels

After riots during a demonstration against coronavirus measures in Brussels, the police took 239 people into custody, and 11 of them were arrested, the police announced on Monday.



They are expected to stand trial for charges including possession of weapons and rebellion against the forces of law and order.



According to the police, around 50,000 people gathered in the centre of Brussels on Sunday to protest against the Covid-19 measures in Belgium.



The demonstration was initially peaceful, but riots broke out in the afternoon.



According to the Belga news agency, demonstrators threw objects at police officers and damaged buildings, including the headquarters of the European External Action Service.



Police reportedly used tear gas and water cannons, and 15 people were injured.



