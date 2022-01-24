Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

A military junta in Burkina Faso declared a coup on Monday, announcing a series of measures including the closure of the West African country's borders.

Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba went on live television with other members of the group, which called itself the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, saying they decided to "put an end to the power" of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore due to the "continuous deterioration of the security situation."

The officers also accused Kabore's administration of being unable to unite the country to "effectively face the situation" and claimed that this had led to "exasperation of the natoin's various social strata."

They announced that besides the border closure, the country's Constitution had been suspended and the government and parliament dissolved.

The "sole aim" of the move is to allow "our country to get back on track and gather all its forces to fight for its territorial integrity, recovery, and sovereignty," they added.

They also said that no one detained in the coup had suffered physical violence or bloodshed.

KABORE'S DETENTION

The declaration followed reports earlier in the day of Kabore's detention at a military camp by a group of soldiers, with the president calling on the officers to surrender in the best interests of the nation.

"Our Nation is going through difficult times. At this precise moment, we must safeguard our democratic achievements," Kabore had said on Twitter.

"I invite those who have taken up arms to lay them down in the Higher Interests of the Nation. It is through dialogue and listening that we must resolve our contradictions."

According to security sources and multiple media reports, Kabore was detained after gunfire was heard in some barracks in the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday.

The internet remains largely cut across Burkina Faso, according to NetBlocks, an internet blockage observatory.

A group of people also took to the streets and attacked the offices of the ruling People's Movement for Progress party.

A nationwide curfew was declared from 8.00 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. local time on Monday before the coup was confirmed, and educational activities were suspended for two days.

The French Embassy had advised its nationals against any unnecessary travel, as well as the closure of French schools in the country, while the US Embassy also announced its closure.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has already suspended Mali and Guinea over military takeovers, condemned what it called "an attempted coup" in Burkina Faso.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, president of the African Union Commission, also expressed "deep concern" over the "very serious situation in Burkina Faso."

"Strongly" condemning any attempts to topple the democratically elected president, he called on the army and security forces to strictly adhere only to the defense of the country's internal and external security.

The People's Movement for Progress had earlier denounced what it then called an aborted attempt assassinate to Kabore and a minister, as well as the ransacking of Kabore's private home, the encircling of the presidential palace by a group of armed men, and the occupation of the national radio and television headquarters.

Declaring that some elements in the army had initiated a mutiny that grew into a coup attempt, it said the nation's democracy "is being taken hostage by a group of armed men."

TURKISH GOVERNMENT URGES STABILITY

Amid these developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was "concerned" over reports of the president's detention at a military camp by a group of soldiers.

Turkey hopes that the constitutional order, social peace, and stability of brotherly country Burkina Faso will not be disturbed, it added.

Turkey will stand by Burkina Faso during this period, the ministry added.

Terrorism and protests against the government had put Kabore's government under pressure and forced a number of changes.

Kabore fired Prime Minister Joseph Marie Dabire on Dec. 9 and two days later replaced him with Lassina Zerbo.

He came to power after President Blaise Compaoré was overthrown by a popular uprising in 2014.