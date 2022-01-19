Israel reports around 72,000 new coronavirus infections in one day

Israel has reported a peak of 72,120 new coronavirus infections in one day, figures from the Ministry of Health showed on Wednesday.



By comparison, health authorities in Germany reported 112,323 new infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control body within one day. Germany has about nine times as many inhabitants as Israel, which has 9.4 million citizens.



Most recently, the Ministry of Health in Israel had had problems transmitting current infection figures due to an overload of the system. The reason given was the sharp increase in the number of cases.



The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, said that he expects the peak of the Omicron wave in Israel to be reached in about a week.

