Turkey's Erdoğan vows there will no longer be volatility in financial markets

Speaking during an event on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said there will no longer be volatility in financial markets caused by unbalanced demand for foreign currency .

In a speech to neighborhood administrators in Ankara, Erdoğan said the froth would soon be removed from inflation - which surged to an annual 36.1% in December.