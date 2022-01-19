Turkey rescues 43 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

Turkish coast guards on Wednesday rescued at least 43 asylum seekers in two separate incidents off the country's western coast.

Off the Dikili district of Izmir province, coast guards rescued 38 asylum seekers on a rubber dinghy, who were pushed by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

Separately, five asylum seekers pushed back by Greece into Turkish waters were rescued off the district of Datca in Mugla province.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.