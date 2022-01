The West and Russia are on "totally different tracks" despite a week of intense diplomacy targeting tensions over Ukraine and Eastern European securty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CNN.

"There are some understandings between us. But in general, in principle, we can now say that we are staying on different tracks, on totally different tracks. And this is not good. This is disturbing," Peskov told the US channel.