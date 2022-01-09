India registers more than 159,000 new coronavirus cases

India registered more than 159,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry figures on Sunday.

The ministry indicated 159,632 new infections were recorded, pushing the case count to 35.5 million. With 327 new deaths, overall fatalities stand at 483,790.

It also said that cases of the omicron variant were at 3,623.

While health officials said omicron is now the predominant strain circulating in Indian cities, experts said the increase indicates a third wave of the pandemic.

The government has not accepted that the country is in a third wave.

For days, India is seeing an "exponential" surge in new infections.

Western Maharashtra state and the national capital of New Delhi are topping the list which is reporting a spike in new infections.

Cities are now imposing additional restrictions, including night curfews, to contain the infection.

The ministry issued new travel guidelines Friday for travelers arriving in India that will need home quarantine for one week and test on the eighth day.

As of early Sunday, 1.51 billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the country.