19 dead, dozens injured in New York City apartment fire - officials

At least 19 people died in a raging Bronx apartment building fire on Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"We know that we have 19 people who are confirmed dead, as well as several others in critical condition," Adams, who has been mayor for barely over a week, told CNN, adding that 63 people had been injured in the blaze.



Officials from the New York Fire Department also added that there were dozens injured. The victims are a mix of adults and children, FDNY sources said.



The five-alarm blaze broke out about 10:54 am (1554 GMT) on the third floor of a 19-story building on E. 181st Street near Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights, FDNY sources said. By 1 pm, some 200 firefighters had brought the fire under control.



Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro were on scene during the aftermath.



"They keep pulling people out," an FDNY source said.



More than 40 people were rescued from the burning building, FDNY sources said.



The building includes apartments converted into duplexes and has spaces hard to reach for firefighters.



"It's a tough place to fight a fire," the FDNY source said.



Public records show the building has multiple open violations for mouse and roach infestations, peeling lead paint and water leaks. One open complaint with city Housing Preservation and Development makes reference to defective fire retardant material in a first-floor ceiling.