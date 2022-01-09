Somali military repulses al-Shabaab attack, kills 21 terrorists

The Somali National Army and forces from the country's Galmudug region repulsed an attack by the al-Shabaab terrorist group Sunday, killing at least 21 of its members, officials said.

An intense firefight broke out in the town of Adakibir in the country's Galgadud region after an attack by heavily armed al-Shabaab terrorists, according to a military official and residents who spoke to Anadolu Agency by phone.

"The fighting lasted over an hour and heavy weapons were used by both sides. Thank Allah there were no civilian casualties reported, but the bodies of al-Shabaab militants were everywhere," the military official said on condition of anonymity.

"Somali National Army and Galmudug regional forces have gallantly repulsed attack by #Alshabab on #Adakibir town in #Galgadud region, killing 21 terrorists. Four SNA heroes including the Commander of 13th Battalion of 21st Division, Ali Cagaweyn, martyred in the fighting," Somali national television (SNTV) reported on its Twitter account.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have intensified their attacks in central Somalia targeting military personnel and also attacking towns in Galmudug.