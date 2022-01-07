 Contact Us
News World Explosion in China's Chongqing kills at least six people

Explosion in China's Chongqing kills at least six people

Reuters WORLD
Published January 07,2022
Subscribe
EXPLOSION IN CHINAS CHONGQING KILLS AT LEAST SIX PEOPLE

A building housing a canteen in China's southwest municipality of Chongqing collapsed on Friday following an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killing at least six, state television said.

As of 19:00 local time (11:00 GMT), six bodies had been recovered from the site and nine people brought out alive, while 11 others were still trapped, it reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the scene, in Chongqing's Wulong district. The local fire fighting department had sent 50 vehicles.