Italy reports 233 coronavirus-related deaths

Italy registered 108,304 coronavirus cases and 233 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Friday.

More than 492,172 tests were conducted since Thursday, it said.

The number of cases stands at more than 7.83 million while there are nearly 1.6 million coronavirus patients in the country, of which 1,499 are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units at hospitals.

As many as 5.27 million people have recovered from the virus with 27,582 new additions.

Currently, 114.13 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country where a widespread vaccination campaign began Dec. 27, 2020.

The number of those who have been fully vaccinated exceed 46.55 million.

The proportion of those who are fully vaccinated to the population older than 12 is 86.2%.

More than 22.60 million booster shots have also been administered.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 5.47 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with an excess of 300,000 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.