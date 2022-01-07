Terrorists kill residents from 6 villages in northwest Nigeria attack

Hundreds of gunmen on motorcycles attacked six communities in Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria, killing civilians, including women, an official confirmed to Anadolu Agency on Friday.

"Actually I can't confirm the number of casualties, damages and goods lost," said State Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara. "We have mobilized security personal and an assessment team was sent to ascertain the level of the attack."

Dosara said the government will continue doing its best to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Addau Anka told Anadolu Agency that terrorists killed 60 people in attacks in villages across the state.

Some of the affected communities were identified as Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.

"They came in a very large number and on motorbikes firing at residents and torching residential houses and food stores. The residents, especially women and children, scampered for safety," resident Muhammad Babangida told the Turkish news agency. "Some of them are taking refuge in Bukkuyum local government area. The whereabouts of dozens of the residents are still unknown."

The remains of those killed were being prepared for burial.

"A bandit leader known as Shehu Bayade is the spearheaded of deadly raids, kidnappings and cattle rustling in the communities of Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas of the state," said Malam Muhammad to Anadolu Agency.

He said bandits loyal to Bello Turji, a terror kingpin, displaced by air force attacks on their enclaves in the Fakai forest in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State, are regrouping in another forest in the western part of the state.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorized by gangs that raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash were given to leaders of different "repentant" gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and killed.