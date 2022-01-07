News World Dozens of deaths, thousands of arrests amid Kazakh protests

Kazakhstan's interior ministry said Friday that 26 "armed criminals" had been killed and 18 wounded after days of unrest. It said in a statement that all of Kazakhstan's regions had been "freed and taken under increased protection", with 70 checkpoints set up around the country.

DPA WORLD Published January 07,2022