Turkey rescues 229 more irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkey rescued as many as 229 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by the Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Friday.

Acting on a tip, the Turkish Coast Guard rescued at least 102 irregular migrants on a rubber boat off the district of Cesme in Izmir province, which were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek authorities, a statement said.

In the district of Dikili, also in Izmir, Turkish teams rescued 59 more irregular migrants in a rubber boat.

Separately, the coast guard also saved a total of 68 irregular migrants off the Cesme and Dikili districts when they asked for help due to engine failure in their boats.

All migrants were transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution in their own countries.

Turkey and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.