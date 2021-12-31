65 bullets fired as 6 injured in US city of Philadelphia shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting in the US city of Philadelphia late on Thursday, during which the gunmen fired more than 65 shots, according to police.

Authorities responded to calls of gunshots in the neighborhood of Germantown of Pennsylvania's largest city at around 11.30 p.m. (0430GMT), NBC News reported.

Among the injured was a woman in her 20s who is in critical condition.

"She was hit multiple times in her chest and torso, so she may be the intended target due to the fact she was hit so many times," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the local NBC10 Philadelphia network.

According to the police, the five other victims -- between the ages of 19 and 29 -- are in stable condition.

More than 65 shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons, said the police.

No arrest has been made as of Friday.