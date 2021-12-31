TURKEYS DEFENSE MINISTER INSPECTS TROOPS ALONG SYRIAN BORDER

Turkey's national defense minister along with senior military commanders on Friday inspected Turkish troops along the Syrian border.

Hulusi Akar was received at the airport of southeastern Şanlıurfa province by Commander of the 2nd Army Gen. Metin Gurak and other officials.

Akar was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal, and Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz.

The Turkish defense chief also held a video conference with the commanders of the borderline and cross-border units to be briefed about the latest developments on the field and to deliver instructions.





