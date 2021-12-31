In China, 2022 begins under considerable coronavirus restrictions

The new year in China has started with several restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Several cities cancelled fireworks and major festivities, including Beijing, Nanjing and also Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus first came to the world's attention in late 2019.



Due to the country's highest infection figures in over 21 months, the north-western provincial capital of Xi'an is currently under complete lockdown, with all 13 million residents effectively banned from leaving their homes.



Although the infection figures are very low by international standards, at 166 per day at last count, the Chinese government is pursuing a strict zero-Covid policy.



The Western New Year is not a particularly important holiday for the Chinese.



According to their traditional lunar calendar, the Chinese new year does not begin until February. Only then is there a big wave of travel, with hundreds of millions moving across the country to visit their families.



In 2022, however, significant travel restrictions are expected due to the tense coronavirus situation.



