Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones dies at age 88

Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones died on Friday at the age of 88.

The legendary guard was a five-time NBA all-star (1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968) during his 13-year career.

With Boston Celtics, Jones had ten NBA titles (1959-1966, 1968, 1969) under his belt.

He was the second-most title-winning player in league history after another Celtics player, Bill Russell, who had 11 titles.

His No. 24 shirt was retired by The Celtics and hangs in the rafters at the TD Garden, their home court.

Sam Jones was named in all three Anniversary Teams, the NBA 25th Anniversary Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and 75th Anniversary Team.