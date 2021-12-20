2 women taken hostage in Paris by knife-wielding man

Two women were taken hostage by a knife-wielding man at a shop in Paris, police said on Monday, with the situation still being resolved.

Police said on Twitter that they were sent to Paris' 12th arrondissement after the man, who they said has been receiving psychiatric treatment, took the two women hostage.

After police established a security cordon and warned away bystanders, a major police operation is still underway.

Local media reported that the man went into a shop and took the shop manager and her daughter hostage and asked to speak with Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

The attacker reportedly wanted to talk to Moretti about Omar Raddad, the Moroccan who was convicted for the 1991 murder of a 60-year-old woman and was later released by then-President Jacques Chirac after his sentence was partially commuted.

On Friday, Raddad's lawyer said that France had reopened the case and may clear his name.