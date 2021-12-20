IRAN CONSIDERS FRESH LOCKDOWN AS OMICRONS ARRIVAL FORCES RETHINK

Iranian health authorities are having a "rethink" about coronavirus policy that could mean a new lockdown in the near future, as officials grapple with the spread of the disease thanks to the new Omicron variant.



"Because of the new Omicron variant, we're planning a rethink in our coronavirus crisis team," said Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi on Monday. That could include a lockdown, he said. The status of school openings is also up for discussion.



Speaking to the ISNA news agency, he said the country's hospitals and intensive care units need to prepare themselves for a new wave of infections.



President Ebrahim Raisi's government is desperate to avoid more shutdowns as the economy is already struggling due to US sanctions, which have caused the worst financial crisis in Iran's modern history.



However, the country reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Sunday and the government feels it now has no choice but to follow the advice of its health experts and shut down public life.



Iran was one of the worst-hit countries in the early stages of the pandemic. The situation only began easing about six months ago, once vaccinations became available. About 60 per cent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated to date and a booster shot roll out has begun.



The country has suffered a total of more than 130,000 deaths and 6.2 million coronavirus infections.

