US military vehicles catch fire after accident on German highway

Several US military vehicles caught fire on a highway in Germany after a truck crashed into the convoy, the police said on Monday.

The US military vehicles were on the side strip of the A3 highway in the southern state of Bavaria when the truck hit them from behind, according to the police.

A video taken after the accident showed that the vehicles caught fire sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The driver was believed to have died at the scene and eight American soldiers were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, according to local media reports.

The US military convoy was heading to the 7th Army Training Command's military base in Grafenwoehr.