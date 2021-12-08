EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vows to work with Scholz for 'strong Europe'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Germany's new chancellor Olaf Scholz on his appointment Wednesday and said she looked forward to working with him for a stronger EU.

"Congratulations, dear Olaf Scholz on your election and appointment as federal chancellor. I wish you a good start and look forward to further trusting cooperation for a strong Europe," she tweeted in her native German.

The EU chief is a member of outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrat party and served in her cabinet before moving to Brussels, while Scholz hails from the rival Social Democrat party.