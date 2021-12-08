Five killed in helicopter crash in Peru

Five people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in Peru.



The wreckage of the helicopter was discovered in a difficult-to-access area in the province of Huarochiri in the centre of the South American country, the air force announced on Wednesday.



The helicopter with five soldiers on board had disappeared the day before.



"I deeply regret the death of the five crew members of the air force helicopter in Huarochiri," President Pedro Castillo wrote on Twitter. "They gave their lives in the line of duty. My condolences go out to their families."



The soldiers were on mission for the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion at the time of the accident.



The helicopter had taken off from the capital Lima and was to fly to Pucallpa in the Amazon region after a stop in San Ramon in the district of Junin.



