Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi over the phone on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed regional issues and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, according to Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan and Raisi agreed to comprehensively improve relations when they met last month at the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also visited Tehran in October, where he met his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi and signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance security cooperation.