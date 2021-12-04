Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths and 16,632 new cases

Italy reported 75 coronavirus -related deaths on Saturday against 74 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,632 from 17,030.

Italy has registered 134,152 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. It has reported more than 5 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,428 on Saturday, up from 5,385 a day earlier.

There were 59 admissions to intensive care units, down from 60 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 732 from a previous 708.

Some 636,592 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 588,445, the health ministry said.







