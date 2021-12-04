SEVERAL TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TURKEYS TUNCELI PROVINCE - MINISTRY

Six terrorists were "neutralized" in a domestic anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey , the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were targeted by local gendarmerie forces during Operation Eren Winter-6 in the Ovacık district of Tunceli province.

With the latest action, the number of terrorists neutralized increased to nine, including five who were wanted, the ministry said, adding that at least one terrorist has surrendered.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralized in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

This year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

The latest action is aimed at eliminating PKK terrorists who have taken shelter in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.